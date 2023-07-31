A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. 1,405,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,518. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.