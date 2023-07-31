Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 230,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 747,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.12.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.39% and a negative return on equity of 108.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

