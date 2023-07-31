ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

