ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.30.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
