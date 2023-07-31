aelf 1-Day Volume Tops $5.26 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $174.78 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002003 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002488 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001079 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,775,905 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.