AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.25-$15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.46 billion. AGCO also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.25 EPS.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $132.50. 928,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,134. AGCO has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after buying an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $95,107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after buying an additional 400,769 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 199,650 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,574,000 after acquiring an additional 175,230 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.