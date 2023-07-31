Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 943,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Agree Realty Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ADC stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $64.78. 1,292,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,027. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.33.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 163.13%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,827.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

