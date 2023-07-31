Aion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,087.89 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $5,087.89 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00261722 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00051648 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030868 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00023434 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

