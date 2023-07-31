Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

ALRS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Alerus Financial

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep acquired 3,717 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,844.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at $109,371.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 6,155 shares of company stock worth $84,233 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,416,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 918.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.79. 9,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $398.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.59. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.08%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

