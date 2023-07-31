Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $50.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 618.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.