Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) One Day Volume Hits $668,118.92

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $102.60 million and approximately $668,118.92 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003065 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008332 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

