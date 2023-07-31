Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,820,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 51,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $132.72. 27,426,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,576,410. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.