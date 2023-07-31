AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 237.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day moving average of $202.12. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.