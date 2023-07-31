American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 990.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 875,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,790,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.28. 387,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,899. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

