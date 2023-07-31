American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 55,233 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 153.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,233 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIP. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $354.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 53.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $76.49 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

