American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CX Institutional owned approximately 7.48% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $21,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $241,000.

NYSEARCA:TAXF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.03. 20,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

