Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $198.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

