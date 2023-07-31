Analysts Set Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Price Target at $9.55

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.55.

AGRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.26 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,981,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,254,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adecoagro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,800,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,981,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Adecoagro by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 725,546 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

