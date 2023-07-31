Analyzing Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education 5.54% 13.67% 7.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Adtalem Global Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianzhi Education Technology Group $457.15 million 0.13 N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.39 billion 1.35 $317.70 million $1.75 24.53

Analyst Ratings

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and Adtalem Global Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtalem Global Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University. The Walden segment offers online certificates, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, including nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. This segment also operates Walden University. The Medical and Veterinary segment provides degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. This segment operates American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

