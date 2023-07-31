AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading 11% Higher

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) traded up 11% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $19.00. 109,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 252,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,559.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also

