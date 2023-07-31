Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Up 6.1%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.37. 646,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 842,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $601.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.27 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 44.35% and a net margin of 37.86%. Research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

