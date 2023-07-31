Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASND. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.27.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average is $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $14,083,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.