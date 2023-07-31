ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $785.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $810.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $730.18.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $718.37 on Friday. ASML has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $283.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $716.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $672.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 3.1% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in ASML by 95.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

