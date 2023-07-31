AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Declares $0.47 Semi-annual Dividend

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,889. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $222.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

