AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Declares $0.47 Semi-annual Dividend

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,836,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,889. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $222.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
