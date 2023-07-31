ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Update

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 158,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.
ATEX Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ATEX Resources stock remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71. ATEX Resources has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.30.
About ATEX Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATEX Resources
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.