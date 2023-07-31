AudioCodes (AUDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $59.21 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $9.95 on Monday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 13.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

