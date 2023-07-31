AudioCodes (AUDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $59.21 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AudioCodes Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $9.95 on Monday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71.
Institutional Trading of AudioCodes
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.
AudioCodes Company Profile
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
