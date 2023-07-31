Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Trimmed by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,986 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,160 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Autodesk worth $247,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

ADSK traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,088. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

