Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion. Avient also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 761,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,016. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Avient

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth $418,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avient by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

