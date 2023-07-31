Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion. Avient also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS.
Avient Stock Performance
AVNT stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 761,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,016. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.73.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Avient
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth $418,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avient by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
