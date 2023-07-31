Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $6.15

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $864.73 million and approximately $63.99 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $6.15 or 0.00020895 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017311 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014237 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,462.86 or 1.00028301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,506,242 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,506,242.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.28427866 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 333 active market(s) with $62,764,427.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

