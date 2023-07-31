Bancor (BNT) Reaches Market Cap of $56.63 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, Bancor has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $56.63 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017337 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,432.60 or 0.99995898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,006,829 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 149,803,673.1164299 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.38664228 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $1,385,386.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

