Barclays Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $410.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $315.65.

META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.72. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

