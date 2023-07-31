Barclays Increases Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $55.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $6,769,813.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,485,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,597,876.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $6,769,813.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485,316 shares in the company, valued at $153,597,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,071 shares of company stock valued at $29,304,614. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.