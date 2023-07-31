Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 501,389 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.2% of Barclays PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $487,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $15.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $546.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,667. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $527.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

