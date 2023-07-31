Barclays PLC Sells 269,497 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 988,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 269,497 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $282,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 52.4% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 149,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,785,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $316.66. The stock had a trading volume of 553,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,005. The stock has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.04. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

