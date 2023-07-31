Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.37. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 105,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,102,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

