Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.49-$2.57 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 reaffirmed an assumes rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.40.

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $47.01. 9,516,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.49%.

Institutional Trading of Baxter International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

