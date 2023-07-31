BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $120.68

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.68 and last traded at $120.06, with a volume of 692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BESIY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.57.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

