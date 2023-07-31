Belong Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLNGW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Belong Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLNGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Belong Acquisition Stock Performance

Belong Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Belong Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

