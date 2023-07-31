BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW) Short Interest Update

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 Price Performance

Shares of BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 65,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

Get BioNano Genomics Inc. WT EXP 082123 alerts:

About BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

at bionano genomics®, we are committed to unlocking understanding of genome biology to advance the promise of genomics in areas including cancer and human disease, agricultural bioengineering and genome discovery. our team is not afraid to venture into uncharted territory to look for answers. we welcome the curious and provide a place where those who are not satisfied with the status quo can feel at home.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Inc. WT EXP 082123 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics Inc. WT EXP 082123 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.