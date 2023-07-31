BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW) Short Interest Update

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 65,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.84.
