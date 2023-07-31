Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,102.88

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $35,102.88 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00260868 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00051464 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030855 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00023418 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

