BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 268,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.81.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
