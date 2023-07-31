BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 268,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,943,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after purchasing an additional 735,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 265,907 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,380,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95,565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 86,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 873,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

