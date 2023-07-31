Block (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. CLSA downgraded shares of Block from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $78.36 on Thursday. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of -130.60 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Block will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,328 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Block by 77,283.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 16.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.