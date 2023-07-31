BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $34.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.15.

OHI opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 233.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $51,212,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,626,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

