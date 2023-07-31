BNB (BNB) Price Hits $243.68 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion and $441.03 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for $243.68 or 0.00827573 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,855,410 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,855,536.15675154. The last known price of BNB is 242.39006555 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1546 active market(s) with $337,552,268.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.