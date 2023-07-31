BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Position Cut by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning trimmed its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2,301.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKIE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.16. 10,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,735. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $466.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

