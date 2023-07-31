Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $300.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $225.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.86.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $238.69 on Thursday. Boeing has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $240.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average of $209.24. The company has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

