Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $144.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $123.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $121.12. 790,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average is $99.17. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

