Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $260.43. 2,104,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.05. The firm has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

