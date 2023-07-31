Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,769. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

