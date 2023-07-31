Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.96% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 366.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.31. 7,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $215.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

