Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,569 shares during the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. 4,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,461. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.